Play as an elementary particle in narrative puzzler Particulars

A narrative-driven puzzle game set in "the mysterious world of subatomic particles" is an unusual pitch for a video game, but that's what Particulars is. Developed by Sydney indie studio SeeThrough Games, Particulars follows protagonist Alison, but you'll actually be playing as an elementary particle. Yeah, I know. It's confusing. But it looks really nice.

Described by the studio as a blend of arcade and puzzle gameplay, you guide your particle through 100 levels based on actual particle physics. Meanwhile, the narrative component will trace Alison's "journey through the subatomic world". As you solve the puzzles you'll unlock more of Alison's memories.

Check out the launch trailer below. It's on Steam right now for Windows and Linux.