Planetside is dead, here are its final moments

R.I.P. Planetside. The massively multiplayer online first-person shooter has been going, in one form or another, since 2003, but yesterday (as per Daybreak's announcement two weeks ago), it closed its doors for good. By which I mean, ruddy great meteors fell from the sky, distracting players while someone on a computer somewhere clicked a button that made the world go offline.

If you played the original Planetside at any point during its lifecycle—the original run, or its post-2014 free-to-play incarnation—you might like to watch a world you fought and died over being obliterated by flaming chunks of rock. If so, you're in luck—someone has recorded the end of Planetside and stuck it up on YouTube. Watch it below.