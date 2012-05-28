Popular

Planetside 2 trailer delivers massive air combat to Ride of the Valkyries

By

Planetside 2 thumbnail

Nothing brightens up a Monday morning quite as effectively as a bit of Massive Air Combat, except perhaps for Massive Ground Rockets. Luckily, this trailer for Planetside 2 has both. The trailer somehow slipped by when it was released last week but seemed too hot not to post, so here it is, in all its Massiveness (ta, Evil Avatar ). You can see more Planetside 2 in this 30 minute video demo , for more, allow Evan to dissect the anatomy of a Planetside 2 battle and check out our Planetside 2 preview .

Tom Senior

