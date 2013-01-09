Planescape: Torment's spiritual successor confirmed

After much speculation , inXile's Brian Fargo has announced the team are making a new "Torment" game as the spiritual successor to Planescape: Torment.

In an interview with Rock, Paper, Shotgun , Fargo outlines their plans, and confirms the game will be worked on by Planescape designer Monte Cook, as well as key members from the original team.

What the game won't have is the Planescape setting. Instead, inXile will be using Cook's Numenera universe, developed after being successfully funded through Kickstarter back in September.

Of the setting, Fargo says, "The more we explored the Numenera setting, the clearer it became that it's a natural fit for a Torment game. And it isn't too surprising that Numenera's aesthetics work well for Torment given that Monte was a key designer for the Planescape setting."

"We won't have faeries or devils," he adds, "but we'll have diabolical creatures from far dimensions with schemes beyond human imagination. We won't have gods, but we'll have creatures who have lived for millennia with the powers of creation and destruction at their fingertips, with abilities honed over countless lifetimes."

"We won't have other planes per se, but we'll have pathways to hostile worlds and bizarre landscapes and ancient machines that catapult the players into places where the ordinary laws of nature no longer apply.”

Unsurprisingly, Kickstarter is being considered to fund the game. I'll go out on a limb and suggest that it will probably hit its target.