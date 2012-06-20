Perspective is a first-person puzzler with a 2D platformer on top

From the DigiPen institute of raised eyebrows and headscratching comes Perspective (via Mike Bithell ). It's a first-person puzzle game in which you move around 3D levels that have big blue and red bars in them. But when you stop, you have to play a 2D platform game where those bars are the platforms. The angle you view them from in the 3D mode determines their shape and position in the 2D mode, according to perspective. The trailer above shows how quickly this gets mind-bending.