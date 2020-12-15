Perfect Dark: Everything we know about the new FPS

Perfect Dark was revealed with a cinematic trailer at The Game Awards, followed immediately by a short featurette with developers The Initiative. Perfect Dark hasn’t had a release in 10 years, and even then, that was a remaster of the original game for the Xbox 360. The only sequel, Perfect Dark Zero, came out way back in 2005. So this new game has been a long, long time coming.

Perfect Dark’s legacy is slightly odd. Remaster aside, it only had two games, and while both were good, neither were that revolutionary. Despite being left out in the cold for so long and not having that much to go on in the first place, Perfect Dark has managed to remain a beloved series, with a sizable fanbase eager to see more now that the switch has finally been flicked.

Plus, the people who played Perfect Dark as kids (me!) are adults now, so there’s more than a little bit of nostalgia swirling around the buzz for a new game. Thanks to the featurette, we know a decent bit about the game despite not seeing it in action yet, so let’s dive in with everything we know.

We just haven’t seen enough yet to know. The Initiative formed in 2018, but it’s not like they all sat down on their first day together and immediately began coding levels for Perfect Dark. With no gameplay revealed yet and not even a vague release window offered, late 2021 seems the absolute earliest. Considering Covid-19's impact on development in 2020, too, the smart money’s on some time in 2022.

And that’s all we know about Perfect Dark so far. More details will emerge over the coming months, but after 15 years, the wait is finally over.

This trailer premiered at The Game Awards in December 2020. You can also check out this video of the developers talking briefly about the project, which ran right after the trailer.

What’s the story of Perfect Dark?

(Image credit: Microsft)

The first game was set in 2023 and revolved around two alien races using Earth as a battleground. Yes, exactly like Transformers, although I promise you it was less silly about the whole thing.

The alien war is actually secondary to the main plot, which is the battle between Carrington Institute (good guys) and dataDyne (bad guys). DataDyne want to use the alien tech for general early ‘00s evilness, and you have to stop them while working for Carrington. As part of the story, you end up getting taken to the bad aliens' planet (the Skedar), where you defeat their leader, then fly away in a spaceship back to Earth. It was actually good, though. I promise.

The sequel, Perfect Dark Zero, was actually a prequel, so it’s the original Perfect Dark that will act as the jumping off point. This new Perfect Dark is described as being set in the “near future,” so it takes place a little while after the last games, but not too long. We know the central character Joanna Dark—more on her below—is back too, so it makes sense that it’s following on from where the series left off.

The game is going to be an “eco sci fi,” where corporations (like dataDyne) have made the planet much greener and cleaner, but at a cost. In the trailer, we see a very lush, bountiful city in bloom, but also see parts of Earth ravaged by fires and destruction. As the trailer ends, Joanna Dark has just cleared out (read: killed everyone inside) one of these green corps, and stands on the roof of the building, staring out as a lightning storm rages in the distance. The logo on the roof reveals this building to be dataDyne HQ.

It appears then that Perfect Dark will have something to say about climate change, which will hopefully add some nuance to the campaign's setting.

So, is this a reboot? A remaster? A sequel? A prequel?

It’s definitely not a remaster. This new Perfect Dark has its own story, and while the developers talk about being inspired by the past, they also say they don’t want to use it “too much” as they bring Perfect Dark into the modern day. A prequel is unlikely too; it’s rare for a franchise which has been on ice for so long to decide to start things back up with a prequel instead of tearing forward and breaking new ground. Also, the “near future” setting wouldn’t fit; Perfect Dark was originally set in 2023, so a prequel would be in the “recent past”. Also also, two prequels in a row is a bit daft.

As for reboot or sequel, it seems from what the developers have said about keeping the game’s past in mind that it’ll be a bit of both. It doesn’t seem like it’ll be directly picking up on story threads from 2005’s game, but it’s not completely back to the drawing board either. It’ll be the same character fans know and love, same central antagonist, just with a brand new narrative.

The aliens will still be back, right? Right?!

Almost certainly. The Skedar weren’t wiped out, just defeated, and the other aliens, the Maians, are still kicking about too. The trailer even starts in space, with the devs letting us know the alien storyline isn’t being abandoned just yet.

Who is the main character in Perfect Dark?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Speaking of said character, that’s Joanna Dark. She’s codenamed Perfect Dark because of her perfect score on her aptitude tests (and her surname, obviously). Many sources contributed to Rare picking her name. As a trailblazing female hero, Joanna Dark was chosen as a name as a nod to Joan Of Arc, while her look was designed after ‘90s era Winona Ryder.

Her personality is supposed to take equal parts of La Femme Nikita and The X-Files’ Dana Scully, but she has a much bigger focus on tech than either of them; she approaches situations more like Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher. Oh, and she was designed by Martin Hollis, the director behind GoldenEye 007, so it goes without saying that her gunplay was always excellent.

What’s the combat like in Perfect Dark?

Sam Fisher meets GoldenEye is actually a pretty great way to describe it, if I do say so myself, but let's get a little more granular. It’s a first-person shooter, and one which generally had a very clean, uncluttered UI. Players were encouraged to approach situations slowly, with stealth and timing more effective than a hail of bullets.

The new Perfect Dark's devs have said they’re “leaning very heavily on ‘what is a secret agent?’”, which suits Joanna’s more methodical approach to combat. They’ve also said they’re trying to “diversify” the gunplay by “differentiating spy fighting versus a traditional first person shooter.” From their interview at The Game Awards, it might be that we do see a more action-oriented Joanna this time around, as the devs mention her sliding under or jumping over obstacles mid combat.

It looks like the new Perfect Dark will play up the “physicality” of the fights, but will also take advantage of the increased scope available to devs these days, meaning more tech elements can be incorporated. And that should be a good fit for Perfect Dark, which has always had a big focus on gadgets and clever alternate fire modes for each weapon.

We haven’t seen any gameplay yet, and don’t have much indication of when we will, but the developers seem to be following the legacy of the original games with a clear and straightforward take on the character and setting.

Who are the developers of Perfect Dark?

We’ve mentioned the developers a lot, but we haven’t really talked about them specifically, so let's do that now. Perfect Dark is being made by The Initiative, and it’s actually the studio's first game. But when you look at the talent attached, it sure ain’t their first rodeo.

The studio is run by Darrell Gallagher (former head of Crystal Dynamics) and includes Daniel Neuburger (director of Tomb Raider), Christian Cantamessa (writer of Red Dead Redemption), Drew Murray (director of Sunset Overdrive), and Brain Westergaard (lead producer of God of War). Many of the other devs have great games under their belt too, with CVs from BioWare, Naughty Dog, Respawn, Sony Santa Monica, Blizzard, Insomniac, and Rockstar in the studio’s filing cabinets.

The Initiative is actually one of those studios that the bosses at Xbox claim are making “quadruple-A” games. I mean, nobody else is going to call them that, but still, pretty exciting, right?

What platforms will Perfect Dark be on?

Since this is an Xbox game, Xbox Series X/S is a given, and since it’ll be on the Microsoft store too, we’ll get it on PC as well. No word on whether it’ll be on other platforms like the PS5 or the Nintendo Switch; it’s unlikely, but Microsoft hasn't been quite so possessive over its exclusives as some other platforms.

It seems like a dead certainty for Game Pass, too, as all of Microsoft's first-party games have been.