Path of Exile: Synthesis expansion is live

Path of Exile: Synthesis adds a new Challenge League to the popular free action-RPG. Synthesis is all about exploring lost memories and its dungeons are made by players, assembled from fragments of the decaying memories of an NPC named Cavas. It's an intriguing high concept for a game that's often a bit generic in its theming.

That's not all that's been added in the latest Path of Exile update, and the full list of changes is here if you've got enough time to read them all. Among the changes is a complete balance overhaul of all Path of Exile's spells. No biggie.

Synthesis is available now.