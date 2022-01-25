Popular

Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon showing off their NFTs is the longest 77 seconds ever

The awkward segment, which aired last night on The Tonight Show, is further evidence that NFTs are a terrible idea.

Jimmy Fallon shows off his Bored Ape NFT
(Image credit: The Tonight Show)
In what may be the most compelling evidence I've yet seen that NFTs are multi-dimensionally awful, here's a clip of Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon awkwardly showing off their low-quality drawings of apes in stupid hats to an audience that seems equal parts bemused and bored.

"This is your ape!" Fallon says, pulling the picture of Hilton's NFT from behind his desk to show the viewers, who take a long few seconds to react with tepid applause.

"I was going through a lot of them," Hilton replies, explaining the process by which she decided to spend money on this specific bad picture. "I was like, I want something that, like, kind of reminds me of me. But—this one, it does."

The conversation grinds on a bit longer until Fallon pulls out his own NFT, eliciting some chuckles from the crowd. "It reminded me of me a little bit," Fallon explained, desperately trying to fill the silence. Finally, he put the pictures side by side and said, "They're buddies," at which point someone presumably switched on the "Applause" sign, the crowd obliged, and the clip mercifully ended.

It was not a good segment, but it did inspire some hilariously brutal reactions on Twitter:

Even some NFT supporters were put off by the display.

Hilton is well-versed in NFTs: She told Bloomberg in November 2021 that she has "been obsessed with NFTs and the never-ending possibilities of this technology" since launching her first NFT in March 2020. She's also backed other NFT-related projects over the past couple of years, including Origin Protocol, a decentralized NFT platform.

Fallon, on the other hand, is apparently new to the scene, but that didn't stop him from going all in. He revealed on November 11 that he'd purchased a Bored Ape NFT using MoonPay, a cryptocurrency transaction platform.

The NFT community (via Yahoo Finance) quickly sussed out that the last previous transaction involving that NFT took place on November 8, just three days prior to Fallon's reveal, when it was purchased for 46.6 Ethereum. At the time, that much Ethereum was worth—hold on to your sailor hats—$221,000. Ethereum has tanked in the weeks since, however, and is currently worth just half that value. Maybe Jimmy should've bought a boat instead.

Later in the show, Hilton revealed an NFT series of her own and gave one to every person in the audience.

Andy Chalk
