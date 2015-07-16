Overlooked shooters that are worth playing today

If you’ve played Bioshock 2 already but missed out on the DLC then you have much to look forward to. Minerva’s Den is a fascinating self-enclosed saga that takes place concurrent to the events of Bioshock 2 and centres on new character Subject Sigma’s encounter with The Thinker, a powerful supercomputer manipulating electronic systems in Rapture. This expansion makes the undersea utopia feel deeper than ever, with fresh horrors in the Lancer Big Daddy and fiery Brute Splicers, and new weapons in the vortex-summoning Gravity Well Plasmid and Ion Laser.

Bioshock 2 itself was overshadowed by the reputation of the first game, but it is the better shooter. The stake gun adds extra power to your arsenal, and the set pieces that see you setting up traps to fend off Splicers give you excellent opportunity to exercise those improved guns in well worked horde-mode scenarios. Also, you can drill dudes in the face.

Link: official site