Outriders system requirements announced: 'If you bought a desktop from the last six years, you'll be fine'

Outriders, the co-op sci-fi shooter being developed by Bulletstorm studio People Can Fly, was recently delayed until April. A demo is coming in February, however, and ahead of that, a new video has been released detailing the game's system requirements and PC-specific features including graphics settings and support for ultrawide displays, DLSS, and Ansel.

Outriders has a real Destiny-meets-Division thing going on, but even though it may not be the most original idea ever, it looks promising. In our 2020 preview we said it's darker and "more mature" than Bulletstorm (which I actually think is kind of a shame), but still capable of channeling that game's outlandish spirit.

"Outriders initially struck me as a little bland, but once the game opened up—giving me more powers, weapons, and chances to connect with a fun, if po-faced cast—things ultimately paid off," we wrote. "The game is at its best when it’s embracing these powers and how ludicrously overpowered they make each individual shootout feel, much like Bulletstorm’s slapstick whip-leash."

The system requirements revealed today have three tiers, although the high-end "Ultra" tier is still being nailed down:

Minimum (Low preset 720p, 60 fps)

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i5-3470 or AMD FX-8350

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti or AMD Radeon R9 270x

Storage: 70GB

DirectX: 11

Recommended (High preset, 1080p, 60 fps)

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i5-3470 or AMD FX-8350

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti or AMD Radeon R9 270x

Storage: 70GB

DirectX: 11

(Image credit: People Can Fly)

Ultra (Ultra preset, 2160p, 60 fps)

OS: Windows 10

CPU: TBD

RAM: 16GB

GPU: TBD

Storage: 70GB

DirectX: 12

"Our aim here was to target a minimum of 60 fps regardless of what spec machine you're playing on. With a CPU from 2012 and GPU from 2014, basically if you bought a desktop from the last six years, you'll be fine," the studio said. "To be completely honest, we tend to market our games using high-end PCs, but are also aware that the average gamer may not have such a setup."

Outriders on PC will support an array of visual options, ranging from unlockable framerates and adjustable FOV to dynamic resolution scaling, Nvidia DLSS and Ansel support, and Razer Chroma RGB lighting, if that's your bag. Controls are fully customizable, "most" first-party controllers (Steam, Xbox, PlayStation) are supported, and it will offer a "full crossplay experience: between Steam, Epic, and consoles."

The Outriders demo is slated to go live on February 25, while full release will follow on April 1—which, to clarify, is not an April Fool's gag—on Steam and the Epic Games Store.