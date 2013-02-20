Popular

EA and Ubisoft now carrying each other's games on Origin and Uplay

By

Uplay SimCity

Some weird cosmic alignment must be taking place today, because a number of EA games—including the sparkling Crysis 3 and pre-orders for SimCity —showed up on Ubisoft's Uplay store . It's no less strange on the digital shelves of EA's Origin , where Assassin's Creed III and Far Cry 3 sit prominently on the store's splash page. What's going on? As Ubisoft announces today in a press release, it's all part of expanding third-party support to bring titles from various developers.

And those various developers are:

  • Warner Bros. Interactive

  • 1C Company

  • bitComposer Games

  • Bohemia Interactive

  • Encore Software

  • Focus Home Interactive

  • Freebird Games

  • Iceberg Interactive

  • Nordic Games

  • Paradox Interactive

  • Recoil Games

  • Robot Entertainment

  • Telltale Games

  • Torn Banner Studios

Ubisoft also says plunking down $20 or more on Uplay through March 4 nets you a free copy of Driver: San Francisco, From Dust, Might & Magic Heroes VI, Rayman Origins, The Settlers 7 or World in Conflict.

What say you? Are we all seeing the stirrings of stronger, teamed-up competition for Steam and GOG?

See comments