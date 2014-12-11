Opening 100+ Goblins vs Gnomes Hearthstone card packs

When Tim first suggested we open over 100 Goblins vs Gnomes card packs on his Hearthstone account, it was a heartbreaking prospect. Not because he'd have to buy that many packs, but because after we opened them all I would have to return back to the significantly lacking account that has my card collection. But in the end, going through them all and getting a tour of what the new expansion has to offer was a blast. Watch the video to see what we ended up pulling, and to watch us freak out when an unexpected guest appears.