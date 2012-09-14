Popular

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD saunters onto Steam

If you're currently caressing a well-worn crossbow loaded with a spider larger than your fist and a snarling fuzzball of teeth, then...actually, let's stop right there. We don't want to know. What we do know is the PC version of the knuckle-dusting adventure Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath is now on Steam with a graphical overhaul and a price discount to boot. Now that's a deal any thrifty bounty hunter appreciates.

Here's the full rundown of Wrath's boosted features straight from the Sleg's mouth:

  • Added 12 brand new Steam achievements.

  • Concept art and movie extras for completing each region of the

  • game.

  • Support for new languages added.

  • Improved controls especially for PC.

  • All 84 character models have been updated with increased polygon

  • counts and higher resolution textures.

  • Added difficulty levels to the game.

  • All environments have been given higher resolution textures.

  • Added Easter eggs to the game.

  • French and German audio has been added.

  • Full text translations for French, German, Italian and Spanish.

Stranger's Wrath HD is 30% off until the deal ends this Sunday. The Oddboxx , a collection of all four Oddworld games, is also on sale. Previous owners of Wrath receive a free upgrade to HD, so unlike Stranger's mania for moneymaking, your wallet can kick up its dusty boots in relief.

