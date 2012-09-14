Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD saunters onto Steam

If you're currently caressing a well-worn crossbow loaded with a spider larger than your fist and a snarling fuzzball of teeth, then...actually, let's stop right there. We don't want to know. What we do know is the PC version of the knuckle-dusting adventure Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath is now on Steam with a graphical overhaul and a price discount to boot. Now that's a deal any thrifty bounty hunter appreciates.
Here's the full rundown of Wrath's boosted features straight from the Sleg's mouth:
- Added 12 brand new Steam achievements.
- Concept art and movie extras for completing each region of the
- game.
- Support for new languages added.
- Improved controls especially for PC.
- All 84 character models have been updated with increased polygon
- counts and higher resolution textures.
- Added difficulty levels to the game.
- All environments have been given higher resolution textures.
- Added Easter eggs to the game.
- French and German audio has been added.
- Full text translations for French, German, Italian and Spanish.
Stranger's Wrath HD is 30% off until the deal ends this Sunday. The Oddboxx , a collection of all four Oddworld games, is also on sale. Previous owners of Wrath receive a free upgrade to HD, so unlike Stranger's mania for moneymaking, your wallet can kick up its dusty boots in relief.