Obsidian has been contracted for another South Park-sized game

The big buzz around, and apparent main focus of, Obsidian, lately, has been the wildly-successfully-crowd-funded Project Eternity. That's not all they're up to, however, with the delayed South Park: The Stick of Truth still brewing somewhere in the studio. And, as CEO Feargus Urquhart revealed in an interview with RPS , they've had at least one more project of similar size contracted since late last year.

"We signed another contract in December," Urquhart told Rock Paper Shotgun. "I can't go into any details about it, but it's a game that will employ at least the same number of people that are working on South Park right now."

It makes sense that after the studio raised over $4 million from fans for a top-down, 90s-style RPG, publishers would start to take note. Urquhart even admitted back in October that he was approached by unnamed entities trying to exploit the Kickstarter model using Obsidian's name and reputation. We can only speculate as to what this new game might be. My hope is that it has something to do with the recent revelation that Obsidian has been pursuing the license for a new Star Wars RPG , but the wording and timing of the comment makes that seem unlikely.

What major franchise would you most like to see turned into an RPG by the likes of Urquhart and Co?