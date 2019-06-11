Nvidia's streaming software GeForce Now adds automatic highlight recording in select games

Nvidia announced today that a new update for GeForce Now, the company's game streaming service, introduces a highlight recording system. In select games, including Fortnite and PUBG, exciting gameplay moments like "clutch kills and match wins" are automatically recorded.

Nvidia's Highlight system has been around for a few years, but this is the first time it works with games being streamed via GeForce Now. For those unfamiliar, Nvidia Highlights works a bit like the original highlights system from Overwatch, which would automatically save a recording of your Play of the Game (or otherwise best moment) from each match. Interestingly, Overwatch isn't on the list of supported games for Nvidia's highlight system (perhaps because it's unnecessary due to the in-game tools).

Here's a full list of currently supported games that are on GeForce Now:

ATOM RPG

Crossout

The D.R.G. Initiative

Dirty Bomb

ELEX

Fortnite

GRIP

HITMAN 2

Insurgency Sandstorm

Island of Nyne: Battle Royale

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Metal Gear Survive

NioH

Phantom Doctrine

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS

Project Winter

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

War Thunder

Will to Live Online

To use Nvidia Highlights, you'll need the latest version (2.0.8.74) of the GeForce Now beta app, and to make sure that capture is enabled in the supported game's in-game settings. If you have the app, you'll receive a notification upon launching a supported game asking if you want to enable Highlights. Nvidia recommends you have at least 500mb of free space to use the feature.