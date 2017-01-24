Nvidia's latest GPU drivers prep your PC for Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is a return to original form that has fans excited about the franchise again, and it's now available to play (check out our review). However, before you step into the shoes of protagonist Ethan Winters and head into the Louisiana bayou in search of his missing wife, Nvidia has a Game Ready driver update available.

"Game Ready drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including Virtual Reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day one," Nvidia explains.

The newly released 378.49 WHQL driver package is optimized for Capcom's latest entry in its longstanding survival horror series. It also includes optimizations for Conan Exiles (early access) and For Honor (closed beta).

Beyond game optimizations, Nvidia's newest drivers add support for the notebook versions of the GeForce GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti. There's also a bunch of new SLI profiles. They include:

Battlefield 1

Deus Ex: Breach Standalone - added DirectX 11 profile

Diablo III - added DirectX 11 profile

Dreadnought (2016) - added DirectX 11 profile

Lego: Minifigures Online: added SLI-single profile

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Shooter Game (HDR) - added DirectX 11 profile

Sniper Elite 4 - added DirectX 11 profile

Space Hulk DeathWing - added SLI-single profile

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Watch Dogs 2

Nvidia crammed nearly a dozen bug fixes specific to Windows 10 in the 378.49 driver release as well. Here they are:

[GeForce TITAN X][Just Cause 3] Random flashes occur in the game.

[GeForce GTX 1080][Wargames: Red Dragon]: The system reboots after switching to full-screen mode while playing the game.

[GeForce GTX1080]: Random TDR/black screens occur when running GPU-intensive Direct X applications after updating to Windows 10 Anniversary Update.

[GeForce GTX 1070][Alienware Graphics Amplifier] The graphics card is not detected upon installing the driver.

[GeForce GTX 1070][Battlefield 1] Rain puddles appear dark.

[GeForce GTX 1060] A superfluous audio end point entry appears in the Windows Sound Devices panel after resuming from hibernate mode.

Assassins Creed - Syndicate shows intermittent flickering black or white patches on game character faces.

[SLI][Battlefield 1]: Texture flickering occurs in the game with SLI enabled.

[Hitman pro][DirectX 12] Flickering corruption appears in the game if the multi-GPU option is enabled from the in-game settings.

[Folding @ Home] Work unit errors occur.

[Diablo 3 DirectX 11] SLI profile needed.

You can download the latest Nvidia drivers here and/or check out the release notes here (PDF).