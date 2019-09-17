Nvidia is bundling Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with its GeForce RTX GPUs

(Image credit: Activision)

Game bundles are popular when it comes to buying a graphics card, and the latest offer has Nvidia and Activision teaming up to include a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with the purchase of a qualifying GeForce RTX series GPU.

This is not a retroactive offer, unfortunately—if you just recently purchased an RTX card, you're out of luck (as far as the bundle goes). However, it applies to every RTX variant, not just the new Super models. You're looking at the following models:

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

GeForce RTX 2080 Super

GeForce RTX 2080

GeForce RTX 2070 Super

GeForce RTX 2070

GeForce RTX 2060 Super

GeForce RTX 2060

"As the Official PC Partner for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Nvidia is working side by side with Activision and Infinity Ward to bring real-time ray tracing, and Nvidia Adaptive Shading to the game," Nvidia says.

The offer is good on both the purchase of a standalone graphics card and with a PC or laptop with one of the above GPUs. Just be sure you're buying a qualifying model, if you're banking on this deal—all the info you need is here.

As for Modern Warfare, it releases on October 25, 2019. There will be open betas before then. Dates for all platforms include: