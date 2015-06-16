Popular

No Man's Sky gameplay footage shows galactic exploration

By

No Mans Sky

Sean Murray of Hello Games showed off a little gameplay from the upcoming No Man's Sky at Sony's E3 conference on Sunday. After demonstrating a little combat, he piloted his ship a random planet he'd never visited before. After scanning for alien life, he demonstrated the destructible environment by blasting some rocks, at which point sentinels, the planet's protectors, chased him off.

After spotting some fish in a lake, also showed how players will be able to discover and report new lifeforms.

No release date was announced, and though it was at the Sony conference, we expect it to come to the PC. You can take a look at the gameplay video below, thanks to GamersPreyHD.

Christopher Livingston

Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
