No Man's Sky footage shows intergalactic portals and prehistoric creatures

While Sony may be treating it like a first party PlayStation 4 exclusive nowadays, it's important to remember that No Man's Sky is coming to PC. There's still a lot to learn about the procedurally generated space exploration adventure, but the two trailers below, taken from the Game Awards and PlayStation Experience events at the weekend, provide a glimpse at two areas in the quintillion-planets-spanning title.

The trailers are fairly similar to what we've seen before, though there are some new dinosaur-like creatures roaming about on a desert-themed planet. Meanwhile, portals allowing the player to warp to other parts of the galaxy are demonstrated. It's gonna be a very large game, and I for one am looking forward to getting lost in it.

Here are some impressions from the E3 build, if you're curious to know more.