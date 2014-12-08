Popular

No Man's Sky footage shows intergalactic portals and prehistoric creatures

By

No Man's Sky

While Sony may be treating it like a first party PlayStation 4 exclusive nowadays, it's important to remember that No Man's Sky is coming to PC. There's still a lot to learn about the procedurally generated space exploration adventure, but the two trailers below, taken from the Game Awards and PlayStation Experience events at the weekend, provide a glimpse at two areas in the quintillion-planets-spanning title.

The trailers are fairly similar to what we've seen before, though there are some new dinosaur-like creatures roaming about on a desert-themed planet. Meanwhile, portals allowing the player to warp to other parts of the galaxy are demonstrated. It's gonna be a very large game, and I for one am looking forward to getting lost in it.

Here are some impressions from the E3 build, if you're curious to know more.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
See comments