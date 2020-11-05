Live
Where to buy an AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU - live updates
AMD's highly-anticipated Ryzen 5000 CPUs launch today at 6am PT (2pm GMT).
By Jacob Ridley
The Ryzen 5000 series will go on sale today at 6am PT (2pm UK). If you still haven't made your mind up over which of the best CPUs for gaming is for you, then check back on PC Gamer at that time to read our first Zen 3 review.
There are four CPUs going on sale today: the 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X, 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X, eight-core Ryzen 7 5800X, and six-core Ryzen 5 5600X.
For those of you that are certain these are the CPUs for your next gaming PC, take a look below for updates from across retailers on AMD Ryzen 5000 availability. Also check out the links below to go straight to your retailer of choice.
AMD | Best Buy | Newegg | Amazon | Micro Center | Overclockers UK | Ebuyer | Scan | Box
Just like the Nvidia RTX 30-series launch, it's impossible to say just how many units were sold in the brief moment they were on sale today. Demand is undoubtedly high, but we also know that at least the high-end chips may have been in short supply from the get-go. The Ryzen 5 5600X seemed to stick around for a little longer, at least.
A limited run for the first wave of chips, especially high-end ones, isn't a new concept, however. While it's probably not much of a salve to those that missed out today, we usually expect a wait of one to two months before stock normalises in these situations—and that goes for both AMD and Intel's recent product launches.
If you're still on the fence as to whether to buy a new Ryzen 5000 CPU then perhaps our AMD Ryzen 9 5900X review will change your mind.
Best Buy currently lists all Ryzen 5000 CPUs as 'Coming Soon', and all its product listings are unavailable to find through the store's search functionality at this time.
Here are all the CPUs on Best Buy if you can't find them yourself: Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 9 5950X.
B&H lists the Ryzen 7 5800X on its site, however, the CPU is unavailable for purchase. The listing also notes that this is a 'new item - coming soon', which perhaps suggests it never went live to begin with.
We're seeing sporadic connections to AMD's website, but when we do get through it appears as though the Ryzen 9 5950X is sold out, as is the Ryzen 9 5900X.
The Ryzen 5 5600X appears to still be available.
We're unable to get onto the Ryzen 7 5800X checkout page, which is sure to be the most popular chip of the lot.
Checkout pages for the four new CPUs are now serving '503 service temporarily unavailable' errors. Look like its servers may be under a bit of increased strain...
AMD now has chips live on its website and available to drop into the checkout. Go get 'em!
Follow the links below to each checkout page:
Ryzen 5 5600X | Ryzen 7 5800X | Ryzen 9 5900X | Ryzen 9 5950X
Newegg UK now finally has live listings for the Ryzen 5900X, but it's sold out.
Well they definitely were available someplace...
Exciting day with @AMDRyzen 5000 series now available worldwide! The team dropped off a few samples for me 😀 - love the four additions to the family… Can’t wait to see your builds! #GameOnAMD pic.twitter.com/mvq7RbrmtZNovember 5, 2020
Newegg is currently listing all chips as out of stock, without even a glimmer of hope in a 'notify me' button.
Have these listings gone live already or has there been a delay?
We're currently not seeing any available listings for Ryzen 5000 chips.
You can buy CPUs direct from AMD, although we're currently seeing products as out of stock in the UK and US.
Ebuyer is now listing multiple Ryzen 5000 CPUs as available to preorder, with an expected availability date of November 27, 2020.
Don't forget you'll need an AMD X570 or B550 motherboard for full compatibility with Ryzen 5000, including PCIe 4.0. There's also 400-series BIOS updates expected early next year for some backwards compatibility with older boards.
We're hoping for a better launch than recent GPU releases today, but retailers are expecting huge demand for the next-gen CPUs.
Online electronics retailer Newegg has already offered forewarning on stock availability for at least two of the brand new Zen 3 processors: the Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X.
However, it suspects that inventory of the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X is in much better shape.
Whichever you want to go for, prepare for some anti-bot protection measures as you go to checkout. Newegg recommends checking out its app for faster purchases.
🚨PSA: Tomorrow at 6am PT, we'll be releasing the @AMDRyzen 5000 series CPUs. 5950X & 5900X stock is very limited & will sell out fast. 5800X & 5600X stock is much better. Bot protection will be at full strength & consider using our app for fast purchases.https://t.co/U8U0IpC777 pic.twitter.com/DDnK9JGZKPNovember 5, 2020
