New Need for Speed: Shift 2 details, screens and trailer

A whole stash of NFS: Shift 2 details have been released concerning auto-log, helmet cams and, of course, cars. Read on for the latest news, along with a new trailer and plenty of screenshots.

Developer Slightly Mad Studios has revealed to Joystiq that the Autolog system that was first seen in NFS: Hot Pursuit is now 'Need for Speed DNA'. The system will appear in Shift 2 in a more-or-less identical design, but will sport extra features that will not only provide track times for unique events, but also segregate data based on quick race tracks, race types and automotive disciplines. This essentially means that Autolog will be more than just a system that throws down your friend's times regardless of how, or when, they set them during their career.

Slightly Mad also revealed that a rewards scheme would be introduced, with players of Hot Pursuit being awarded the Pagani Cinque Roadster racer and Lamborghini Reventon police car in Shift 2 when they log in.

Over at IGN , the guys have been looking at the game's helmet-cam, which puts players right in the head of the racer. More than just in in-car camera, the helmet cam will move with the head of the driver, being drawn from side to side as the car takes corners and the driver is hit by G's. As the car comes up to higher speeds, the edges of the screen will become blurred to simulate the tunnel-vision effect that drivers suffer when racing.

Here's the new trailer, highlighting some of the features: