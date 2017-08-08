New LawBreakers trailer trumpets importance of skill ahead of launch

It only takes a few fleeting seconds watching this video before it sinks in that, yes, this indeed is a Cliff Bleszinski game. The pacing, the music, the unfortunates getting stabbed in the face mid-air, the mild taunt asking if you're "skilled AF". Well since you asked, edgy trailer, I am not skilled AF. But I am definitely going to play LawBreakers. It looks fun.

Although the game is technically out tomorrow in the Northern Hemisphere, it's already available on Steam so you can go ahead and frag non-skilled AF players right now, preferably in mid-air. There's a regular and a deluxe edition, with the latter currently available at an amusingly random 7 percent discount.

I played a bit of the open beta and can confirm it's a lot more twitch-oriented than the likes of Overwatch – a game it keeps getting compared to for some reason exclusively understood by the internet hivemind. It's an arena shooter with classes and low-gravity areas, which is a good enough sales pitch for me, but lets see how it fares out in the cruel competitive FPS landscape.