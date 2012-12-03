New Elite: Dangerous dev diary shows off galaxy evolution

Following last month's Elite: Dangerous dev diary , which demonstrated the title's multiplayer offering, comes a new video detailing the game's ever-evolving galaxies and the myriad ways players will shape them, both individually or en masse. Frontier Developments founder David Braben speaks at length about the complex systems in place to make the space trading sim more immersive than ever, describing how the player will factor into major political events, and the various ways he or she can conduct themselves.

The space sim reboot is currently sitting on £644,191 - about halfway to its £1,250,000 goal. There are still 32 days to go until pledging closes, so get a move on .