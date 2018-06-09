New Battlefield 5 gameplay footage posted by Nvidia

Update: Some players have sponsored videos up, too, including JackFrags, Westie, and Flakfire.

The Battlefield 5 gameplay trailer shown at EA Play wasn't exactly straight capture, but Nvidia has our back with some less thrilling, more realistic gameplay footage. In it, we get a glimpse at fortification building, a few guns, a snowy map, and some anti-air gunning.

Earlier, at EA Play, we learned that there'll be a battle royale mode in BF5, but they didn't say any more than that. We expect more BF5 gameplay to be released soon.