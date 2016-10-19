New Assassin's Creed film trailer flaunts its sci-fi leanings

We're not getting a new Assassin's Creed game this year, but we are getting the first Assassin's Creed film. As the new trailer below demonstrates, it shares a lot in common with its source material: there is a bonkers sci-fi backdrop to the more foregrounded historical shenanigans, and there's lots of frolicking between the rooftops of historical buildings. Oh, and some guy gets his throat cut as well.

Directed by Justin Kurzel and starring Michael Fassbender, the Assassin's Creed movie is looking pretty decent, as far as film adaptations of games go. Kurzel's responsible for one of the most sickening independent Australian films in recent memory, and the art direction looks quite impressive based on the footage below. Assassin's Creed releases to cinemas on December 31.