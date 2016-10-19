Popular

New Assassin's Creed film trailer flaunts its sci-fi leanings

By

Also: men jumping between buildings and cutting people's throats.

We're not getting a new Assassin's Creed game this year, but we are getting the first Assassin's Creed film. As the new trailer below demonstrates, it shares a lot in common with its source material: there is a bonkers sci-fi backdrop to the more foregrounded historical shenanigans, and there's lots of frolicking between the rooftops of historical buildings. Oh, and some guy gets his throat cut as well. 

Directed by Justin Kurzel and starring Michael Fassbender, the Assassin's Creed movie is looking pretty decent, as far as film adaptations of games go. Kurzel's responsible for one of the most sickening independent Australian films in recent memory, and the art direction looks quite impressive based on the footage below. Assassin's Creed releases to cinemas on December 31.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
