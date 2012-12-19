Neverwinter Trickster Rogue class trailer shows sneaky stabbing, clever flanking

Neverwinter's Trickster Rogue class carries all the properties of the archetypal dagger-wielding shadowmaster in MMORPG fare. Cryptic's latest class video following the Guardian and Control Wizard reveals the agile assassin evading attacks and dealing quick flurries and backstabs using plenty of hard-hitting abilities. The RPG fan in me says "yes." The stealth fan in me says "yesyesyes." Neverwinter releases in early 2013.