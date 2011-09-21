Need for Speed: The Run trailer races 3000 miles for $25 million

[bcvideo id="1173352787001"]

Need for Speed: The Run is an odd proposition. A story driven racer, powered by DICE's Frostbite 2 engine, with dubious quick time intervals in which your driver leaps out of his ride, punches up policemen and sprints across the rooftops. The new trailer uncovers the reason behind all that recklessness, a 3000 mile dash from San Fran to New York with $25 million cash prize at the end.

Would you thump a cop for 25 million bucks? Would you endure a cop thumping quicktime event for 25 million bucks? Luckily, EA say the out of car sections will make up less than 10% of the game, hopefully the rest will be pure racing, with plenty of dramatic set-piece events like the avalanche shown halfway through the new trailer. Check out our Need for Speed: The Run hands-on from E3 this year for more. The Run is out November 15 this year.