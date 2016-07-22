Necropolis will be updated to address launch criticisms, devs promise

As far as concepts go, Necropolis is very appealing: it's a third-person rogue-like inspired by Dark Souls, with an emphasis on thoughtful combat. Tyler reviewed it earlier this month and, despite enjoying parts, found that the good aspects were "weakened by long boring stretches, clueless AI, and snickering obscurity."

Studio Harebrained Schemes has been listening to these widespread criticisms since launch and, in a lengthy post on Steam, has pledged to update the game to make it better. To these ends, in the coming weeks the game will get new enemies and a new outdoor environment called The Black Forest. These updates will be free.

The first improvements will roll out this fortnight, and will revise weapon descriptions in order to make them less obscure. Meanwhile, enemy spawns will be tweaked in order to make them "more logical and less frustrating".

Within a month, the studio plans to add new enemies, further tinker with enemy spawns in order to make harder enemies appear earlier in the game, and introduce new weapon and armor sets. Crafting recipes will be obtainable via loot objects, and shields will be more effective.

Finally, within the next two months, the studio plans to improve the final enemy, introduce a new playable character, new traps, roll out a new "wintry deathscape" environment and much more. The full notes can be read in the original post.

It's good news: Necropolis is a great idea stymied by occasional poor judgement, but fingers crossed it'll be everything we hoped it'd be within the space of a few months.