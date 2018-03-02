Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord unveils camel mounts

Midnight at the Oasis, send your camel to bed. Daybreak in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, wake your camel up and prepare it for war.

After spending the last several weeks teasing its Vlandians, Aserai and Calradic Empire factions, Bannerlord developer Taleworlds has now revealed camels as a new-to-series mount for Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

"Superbly adapted to the desert regions which they populate, dromedary camels have contributed a great deal to both trade and warfare since their domestication thousands of years ago," reads this Steam Community update. "Their strength, stature and ability to survive for extended periods without food or water make them an invaluable asset for anyone looking to make an arduous journey through a desert."

Naturally, camels are best suited to the Aserai's desert homeland where they work as pack animals in trade caravans or as cavalry in battle. The developer notes that camels are "less manoeuvrable" than horses, but that they can take a heavier beating on the battlefield despite being vulnerable to missile units.

"Camels also receive a small bonus to their speed and manoeuvrability while travelling through the Nahasa," adds the post, "so players may wish to consider enlisting some of these animals into their service during any extended campaigns in the desert."

This time-lapse short of the camel model's design is pretty cool:

As is this:

Mount & Blade: Bannerlord 2 is without a hard a launch date. Here's my thoughts on an early build of its multiplayer.