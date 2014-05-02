More Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare details listed at Amazon UK

We were supposed to wait until Sunday for all the details about Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, the next installment in the mammoth series, but the internet must know what kind of duty it will be called for right now, and details have leaked all over the place. Last night we got a look at the big reveal trailer , and now we have a few more details via an Amazon UK listing .

Here's the pertinent, back-of-the-box description of the game:

“Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare envisions the powerful battlegrounds of the future, where both technology and tactics have evolved to usher in a new era of combat for the franchise. Delivering a stunning performance, Academy Award winning actor Kevin Spacey stars as Jonathan Irons – one of the most powerful men in the world – shaping this chilling vision of the future of war.”

You could gather as much from watching the trailer, which really is worth a look, regardless of your feelings about the series.

As the trailer suggests and the Amazon page confirms, the exoskeleton suits seem like a huge aspect of the game, probably its defining characteristic. They'll “enhanced player movement and verticality through boost jumps and grappling, covert cloaking abilities, and biomechanics that provide unparalleled strength, awareness, endurance, and speed.” Yes, that sounds an awful lot like Titanfall .

The game will have standard ammunition and “an all-new class of directed energy weaponry,” which one could only hope means lasers.

Finally, it looks like the hoverbikes you see in the trailer are not just for show. According to Amazon Advanced Warfare will give players all-new equipment, technology, perks, vehicles and highly specialized drones.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare should be out on November 4, according to the listing.