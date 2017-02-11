Modder replaces Fallout 4's Pip-Boy with the Pip-Pad, a sweet-looking retro tablet

As we're living in an age of smartwatches, it's not uncommon to see people with sleek, high-tech gadgets strapped to their wrists. The Fallout series has its own smartwatch, of course: the football-sized hunk of retro-futuristic tech called the Pip-Boy. Modder AlexScorpion, part of modding group The Pimp Crew, decided to unshackle your wrist from what must be about twenty pounds of RobCo-manufactured metal, plastic, and circuitry by creating the Pip-Pad, a sort of tablet version of the Pip-Boy. You can check out some of the animations in the work-in-progress video above.

All I can say is: yes, please. I don't even know why I want the Pip-Pad so badly: it looks like it functions just as the Pip-Boy does, and it's not like my real wrist is actually being weighed down by an enormous electronic personal organizer (I wear a modestly-sized Timex that just tells the time).

The Pip-Pad is just cool. So very, very cool, and I want one.

Update: A beta version of the mod has appeared, and you can check it out here at its page at Nexus Mods. There are a few cautions: don't install the Pip-Pad before exiting Vault 111, for example, and the radmeter may not display the correct information. So, expect a few issues if you decide to try it out.