Mists of Pandaria video interview: Blizzard on Pandaren, Monks, and challenge modes.

At last night's Mist of Pandaria launch event we sat down with Blizzard's Scott Mercer and and Darren Williams to chat about the thinking behind the monk class, challenge modes, and the new continent itself. Find out why Blizzard chose now to bring the Pandaren into World of Warcraft, and what role the expanding Chinese MMO market played in Pandaria's origins (hint: less than you think.)

Richard Cobbett will be delivering his verdict on Mists of Pandaria next week. For now, check out his review in progress .