Minecraft your Warcraft with this parody video

Minecraft and World of Warcraft combined? Surely such a thing would be the most popular game in the world, no? That's the thinking behind this clever parody video that was recently posted to Reddit . The video charts the progression of 'BillyDaMan' from lowly level one wolf hunter to his first five man dungeon raid. There's dozens of jokes packed into it, all of them very familiar to anyone who has played WoW for any length of time. My favourite is when immediately after transmogrifying himself to look 'unique' two identical characters run past Billy in the background.

Sadly it's been mostly done through editing rather than a fully fledged mod, so we won't be getting a chance to actually play Mine of Worldcraft ourselves, just watch it. Still, a man can dream.