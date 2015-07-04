Minecraft: Story Mode detailed at Minecon with trailer

We've known that Telltale are making a Minecraft spinoff for a little while now, but until now details have been thin on the ground. We knew that it was an episodic adventure, and that it would be as "Minecrafty as possible", but would it be full of agonising choices, and 'Creeper will remember that'?

Well, Telltale and Mojang have just released a few more details at this weekend's Minecon, along with an exciting first trailer. As the description to the following YouTube video reveals, Minecraft: Story Mode "is an adventure game, by Telltale Games, set in a Minecraft world. It is a five-part episodic series that will take you to the Nether, the Farlands, the End, and beyond! You will drive how the story flows through the decisions you make: what you say to people (and how you say it), and what you choose to do in moments of thrilling action.

"Players will control protagonist Jesse throughout the season, as portrayed by actor Patton Oswalt. Jesse and his group of friends revere the legendary Order of the Stone; four adventurers who slayed an Ender Dragon. The Order is the very best at what they do: Warrior, Redstone Engineer, Griefer, and Architect. While at EnderCon, Jesse and his friends discover that something is wrong... something dreadful. Terror is unleashed, and they must set out on a journey to find The Order of the Stone if they are to save their world from oblivion".

Patton Oswalt! Minecraft: Story Mode will be available to download "soon", and [UPDATE], Cory Feldman is doing one of the voices. Also Futurama's Billy West!