Minecon keynote and closing ceremony features Minecraft 1.0 and a marriage proposal

Notch pulled a giant ACTIVATE MINECRAFT lever on stage at Minecon this weekend, finally releasing Minecraft 1.0 into the wild. See that moment in Gamespot's video of the Minecon keynote event. It also features Hat Films' video retrospective, which takes a charming jaunt through Minecraft's journey from a game about placing blocks into the phenomenon it is today full of netherworlds, villages, dragons and amazing multiplayer mega-builds.

The closing ceremony was also filmed by IGN , featuring a great big cheque for the Make a Wish foundation, and a man proposes on-stage 15 minutes in with the words "will you be my pork chop?" Does she say yes? Find out in the video below.

