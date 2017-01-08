Rhyming adventure game Milkmaid of the Milky Way out now

I learn from NeoGAF of a handsome adventure game named Milkmaid of the Milky Way, and whadda ya know, that adventure game released on Steam a few days ago. Sporting lovely pixel art, a novel premise, and a rhyming script, Milkmaid is an old-fashioned point-and-click made in Norway, and partly set in Norway, that also takes its daydreaming heroine into outer space.

Here's the premise:

"Milkmaid of the Milky Way is a classic puzzle adventure game where you play Ruth, a young woman living alone on a remote farm in a faraway fjord in 1920's Norway. Life is hard, work is tough, and Ruth wonders; Is this the life I want? Then one day a huge spaceship arrives, turning her world upside-down."

There's also the little matter of this wonderful gif:

You can find the game on Steam here, with a 20% discount for the next few days. Oh and here's a new trailer, heralding the game's release: