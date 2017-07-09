Middle-earth: Shadow of War's voice cast includes actors from Silicon Valley, The Walking Dead

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor didn't have the greatest story, but it did feature some excellent voice acting, especially when it came to the dozens of orcs you'd make nemeses out of. Well, Warner Bros. has revealed who'll be lending their voices to its sequel, Shadow of War, and the cast this time around features some excellent actors (via GameSpot).

Of course, Troy Baker and Alastair Duncan return as the protagonists Talion (the human ranger) and Celebrimbor (the grumpy elf wraith) respectively, while Laura Bailey returns to play a brand new character in the assassin Eltariel. Silicon Valley's Kumail Nanjiani and The Walking Dead's Pollyanna McIntosh also have roles, but it wasn't revealed exactly who they'd play.

Warner Bros. will be holding a panel for San Diego Comic-Con, which is likely where we'll learn more about some of the actors' roles. We'll also see some "never-before-seen content" from creative director Michael de Plater. The panel takes place on July 21 at 2 PM.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War launches for PC on October 10. The first game, Shadow of Mordor, is free to try out on Steam right now, but not for long: the Steam free weekend lasts until 1 PM Pacific Sunday. However, you can pick up the entire package, DLC and all, for $6 US until July 10 at 10 AM Pacific.