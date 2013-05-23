Microsoft (still) won't focus on the "traditional desktop PC game"

You can't see my face right now, but it's contorted into an expression of bemused bewilderment. That's because of an interview by ShackNews with the excellently named Matt Booty, Microsoft's "general manager of Redmond Game Studios and Platforms". In it, he distances the company's Windows game strategy away from the perception of the "more traditional desktop PC game," heavily suggesting that the majority of the Xbox One's "15 exclusives" won't be arriving on Microsoft's other platform.

To be clear, the source of my confusion isn't the idea that Microsoft doesn't care about the PC as a viable core gaming platform - that's been a known factor since their focus shifted to the consoles. Instead, it's the outright bizarre detachment from reality shown in many of Booty's statements. When asked if PC gamers would see any of their planned exclusives, he said, "the Windows 8 gamer is certainly going to participate in some of that content."

When pressed on the type of "content" that Windows 8 gamers would "participate" in, Booty added, "we have got everything from very, very casual games, like our very much improved and reimagined Solitaire, all the way to graphically complicated games like The Harvest ."

Asked whether, in light of this, Microsoft were focusing on the lower-end, rather than AAA PC production, Booty responded, "We're talking about console games, but there could be some franchises that also end up with a PC game." As if there's any difference in this age of x86 architecture, universal control pad support, and even Steam Big Picture mode. "When I think about more connected experiences across those platforms," he continued, "it's things that show up within that family of devices where we've got Xbox Live, like Windows Phone and Windows 8," and "not what you might consider a more traditional desktop PC game."