Meet the Savage Orc Boar Boyz Big ‘Uns of Total War: Warhammer

To celebrate the end of the twelve days of Festag, Total War: Warhammer developer Creative Assembly is showing off one of the more alarming units the Greenskins have to throw at us: Savage Orc Boar Boyz Big ‘Uns. They wear bones and not much else, and despite making their weapons out of flint, they're about as scary as orcs get.

At the end of the video there's a few seconds' glance of the Warhammer box art too, which might be exciting if you're still into buying corporeal objects.

It's not much in the way of in-game footage, but I know we have a full turn of the Greenskin campaign floating around here somewhere, and details on items and diplomacy too. The wait till April 28 shouldn't be too much to bear.