Max Payne 3 is "f***ing brilliant," says Remedy CEO Matias Myllyrinne

Max Payne 3 isn't being developed by the series' original creator, Remedy Entertainment, but the Finnish studio has nice things to say about Rockstar's work. Speaking to GamesIndustry International about the game, Remedy CEO Matias Myllyrinne said: "It's f***ing brilliant. I've had a chance to play it and we've worked with Rockstar a little bit—obviously, they're doing the heavy lifting. They're doing the development. But they wanted our input on a couple of occasions and we've had loads of our people, our core group, who worked on the first two games, give input and it's awesome."

Concluding his comments, Myllyrinne said, "I can't obviously—I don't want to give any spoilers and can't give out any spoilers, but it's a testament to their attention to detail and it's a testament to their passion and dedication. It'll be worth the wait."

Max Payne 3 was playable at PAX East over the weekend, and is scheduled to release next month. Read my recent impressions for more on why it might turn out to be "f***ing brilliant," and if you got a chance to play it at PAX, let us know what you thought in the comments.