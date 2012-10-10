Mass Effect 3 multiplayer's Volus Adept finally assumes biotic godhood

Pandas aren't the only rotund energy-slingers buffing the bad-ass scales off the charts. The Retaliation update for Mass Effect 3's multiplayer added the trade-savvy Volus as a playable race, and the results sway between absolute adorableness and side-splitting hilarity.

Having previously established themselves as biotic gods , Volus Adepts adopt a pure support role with powerful shield recharges, cloak, stagger protection, and crowd-control efficiency endemic to the class. No other race simultaneously pulls off mowing down waves of foes while looking like a pink Winnie the Pooh quite as effectively. Personally, I'm giving my Volus a Widow rifle to see how the little guy brandishes a gun larger than him.