Mass Effect 3 multiplayer screenshots reveal playable Salarians

The first images of the new Mass Effect 3 multiplayer mode have arrived. This two images show a group of players standing firm against a horde of enemies in the war for the Mass Effect galaxy. The pictures show what looks to be a Salarian player character (bottom right, first picture) a race not previously confirmed to be playable. The Salarians will join Humans, Turians, Krogan, Asari and Drell on the list of playable races, we're hoping to see playable Elcor next.

Check inside to see the images in full. If you want more details on how it wall all work, check out our Mass Effect 3 multiplayer explained post.