Lightweight HyperX Cloud Stinger headset is light on the wallet, too

Kingston today fleshed out its audio peripheral lineup with the HyperX Cloud Stinger, a new gaming headset "designed to make even the most casual gamer feel like a pro."

Part of what Kingston means by that is the HyperX Cloud Stinger doesn't cost a king's ransom—it's a $50 headset, which makes it accessible to a wide range of gamers.

Despite the relatively low price tag, Kingston insists the HyperX Cloud Stinger isn't just a set of cheap cans slapped together on a whim. Kingston's using memory foam on the ear cups, inside of which sit large size 50mm directional drivers with neodymium magnets. Kingston says the drivers are tilted to position sound directly into the ear canal.

Here's a look at the spec sheet:

Type : Circumaural; closed back

: Circumaural; closed back Frequency response : 18Hz-23,000Hz

: 18Hz-23,000Hz Impedance : 30 Ω

: 30 Ω Sound pressure level : 102 ± 3dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

: 102 ± 3dBSPL/mW at 1kHz T.H.D : ≦ 2%

: ≦ 2% Input power : Rated 30mW, Maximum 500mW

: Rated 30mW, Maximum 500mW Weight : 275g

: 275g Cable length and type : Headset (1.3m) + Extension Y-cable(1.7m)

: Headset (1.3m) + Extension Y-cable(1.7m) Connection: Headset - 3.5mm plug (4 pole) + extension cable - 3.5mm stereo and mic plugs

At 275 grams, the HyperX Cloud Stinger is fairly lightweight. It's also built with an adjustable steel slider headband for durability and 90-degree rotating ear cups for added comfort. We haven't tried them ourselves, but if you're a fan of Gordon Hayward, a star basketball player for the Utah Jazz, you can take his word for it.

"HyperX makes some truly great headsets, so when I tried out HyperX Cloud Stinger, I didn’t expect anything less," Hayward said. "The sound quality is great. Whether traveling during the season, watching others battling it out online, or playing at home, HyperX Cloud Stinger is an all-star headset in its price class."

Take from that endorsement what you will.

For chatting, the HyperX Cloud Stinger features a noise cancelling, uni-directional microphone. It automatically mutes when you swivel it upwards and out of the way.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger is available now direct from Kingston and several online retailers.