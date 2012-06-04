LEGO Lord of the Rings E3 trailer features voice acted mini-Frodo, brick Balrog, plastic Gandalf

[VAMS id="T6Jvy1Ra84v64"]

The LEGO Lord of the Rings trailer is proof of something I've long believed: that the more plastic and adorable a wizard becomes, the more awesome they actually are. Also, LEGO Sean Bean makes me want someone to make LEGO Game of Thrones. Just think of the intro sequence.

LEGO Lord of the Rings is due out in the Autumn and will cover the full trilogy. It'll be the first LEGO game with voice acting and, as per series tradition, will include full co-op.

If anyone makes a 'LEGOlas' pun in the comments I will give you a stern look over the internet. You can do better.