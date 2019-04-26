League of Legends' new champion is an adorable magical kitty great for newer players

League of Legends just revealed its new champion—a bubbly, magical kitty named Yuumi—and I'm feeling very self-conscious about how much I already love this damn cat. Normally I'm more of a dog person, but Yuumi has a disarming personality and a unique support playstyle that I can't wait to try out when she arrives on May 14.

It's worth watching the trailer above to get a sense for how Yuumi plays and what she's all about. But the gist is she's a support champ who rides around on a magical book and can attach herself to allies, which makes her untargetable (except by towers) while also augmenting her spells. While attached, Yuumi moves wherever her ally goes. There's no other champion in LoL who plays this way and, and she should make for a great starter champion. New players will be able to worry less about positioning and staying alive and instead focus more on what's actually happening in a lane and keeping their ally alive.

Her stats are still being tuned, but here's a breakdown of Yuumi's abilities:

Passive - Bop ‘n’ Block

Every X seconds, Yuumi’s next attack against a champion restores X mana and grants her a shield that blocks X damage. This shield follows Yuumi until broken, and will apply to Yuumi’s attached ally if she has one.

Q - Prowling Projectile

Yuumi summons a missile that deals X magic damage to the first enemy hit. If the missile exists for X seconds before impacting, it deals X magic damage instead and slows champions for X% decaying over x seconds.

If cast while attached, Yuumi can control the missile using her mouse cursor.

W - You and Me!

Passive: Yuumi and the ally she’s attached to gain X% of each other’s AD or AP, converted to Adaptive Force.

Change of Plans: Yuumi dashes to an ally champion and attaches to them. While Yuumi is attached, she follows her partner’s movement and is untargetable except from towers.

Change of Plans has a X second cooldown, but Yuumi can cast it anytime she is already attached to switch between partners or unattach.

E - Zoomies

Yuumi heals herself for X to X, increasing based on missing health, and gains X% movement speed decaying over X seconds. If Yuumi is attached, this spell affects that ally instead.

This spell has two charges. Yuumi gains a charge every X seconds.

Maximum healing at X% health.

R - Final Chapter

Yuumi channels for X seconds, launching seven waves dealing X magic damage (extra missiles deal X% damage). Champions hit by three or more waves are rooted for X seconds.

Yuumi can move and cast Change of Plans and Zoomies while channeling.

Can deal a maximum of X magic damage to any single enemy.

Yuumi will be available April 30 on the beta servers and May 14 in the full game.