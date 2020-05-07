Layers of Fear studio Bloober Team is working on a new game about 'perspective'

Bloober Team, the studio that got its start with games such as Hospital Havoc and Double Bloob (seriously) before moving on to horror fare like Layers of Fear and Observer, unveiled a new game during today's Inside Xbox livestream called The Medium.

The Medium is definitely not a return to the days of Bloob: It tells the tale of Marianne, a psychic medium whose life is split between the real and the spirit world. Living and interacting across two worlds grants her a "wider perspective" on reality, which sounds like it would be a good thing, although based on the trailer it's anything but.

“Every one of our games has a central theme that drives its creative and technological design. In The Medium, we focus on perspective and perception. When you change your point of view, you discover that things are more complicated and nuanced than you initially thought," Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno said. "The Medium is our most ambitious game ever and we can't wait to show you how we're translating this vision into a psychological horror."

The Medium is expected to be out during the 2020 holiday season. It's listed on Steam now (although there's no pricing yet) and there's also a website up at themediumgame.com.