Larian Studios sings a Baldur's Gate 3 Christmas carol, and it's a real earworm

With the holiday season now fully upon us, Larian Studios has decided to mark the imminent arrival of Christmas with a cute, all-original carol inspired by Baldur's Gate 3. It's very catchy—in fact, I'll bet that once it's in your head, you're going to have a tough time getting it out.

Tadpoles, in the context of the song, are basically illithid larva, which enter the skull through the nose, eyes, or ears (I told you it's a real earworm), and then burrows into the brain, eats it, and replaces it with its own tissue, annihilating the victim's mind and triggering dramatic physical mutations as well. The process is known as ceremorphosis, and it's how the illithid—also know as mind flayers—procreate.

Larian's song is a joyous commemoration of life and rebirth, and all the potential that a new beginning brings. A clean slate—hope!—is embodied in the changing of the year, and I can't think of a better send-off for 2020 than this joyous ode to the future, and all the promise it holds.

Glorious, wonderful party in town

We'll all be burning Baldur's Gate down!

Give me your brain and lets fly together!

You'll become cool, a brand new Mind flayer.

Tadpole for you and Tadpole for me,

The Holidays are here - the parasites for free!

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Happy holidays!