Larian asks Nvidia to please send them an RTX 3080

The latest Baldur's Gate 3 update is out, with fixes for yet more multiplayer issues as well as some "graphical quirks" that were popping up on the new Nvidia RTX 3080 cards. The update comes alongside an amusing request from Larian to Nvidia: Please send us one of your sweet new cards.

"Fun story: Because the card was so wildly popular, we couldn’t source any to test with prior to launch," Larian said. "We still don’t have one. At this point, we’re pretty sure you guys made up the RTX 3080. Prove it exists by sending one to us."

As for the update itself, it "solves the most frequent crashes and multiplayer issues," but there are still quite a number of other issues remaining, Larian said. "The good news is that the majority of issues reported to us are known, and a large percentage of those already have a fix in the works. Generally, for remaining multiplayer issues, reloading the game and loading the next available save will get you back up and running."

That's fine as far as it goes, but it sucks if you've been so absorbed in the game that you've completely forgotten about saving it—which is why Larian also recommended save-scumming while roaming about the Sword Coast.

"Save scumming," the process of saving your game just ahead of an action that's dangerous or has a randomized outcome and then reloading repeatedly until you get a result you like, is a practice as old as videogames, and so is the debate about around it: I think most of us have done it at least twice in our lives, but some consider it dishonorable. Larian, however, urged players not to feel bad about it, at least in this instance.

"If you’re vehemently against save-scumming, do not read the following message. *whispers*: we suggest quicksaving frequently, as we add more autosave points in the game, and to prevent lost time if you experience a problem," Larian wrote. "All you need to do is hit F5. If you’re streaming, just create an overlay that hides when you save. Or pretend you cough. Nobody will notice, really."

The next update and patch is expected "soon," and will be bigger than the hotfixes that have rolled out over the past couple of days. In the meantime, here's the full list of fixes in this one: