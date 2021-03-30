Intel will launch its anti-toxicity voice chat AI in beta later this year

Intel has showcased software that's designed to filter out harmful language in voice chats when gaming.

The Bleep software utilises AI processing to remove insults and hateful language before they even get the chance to hit your headset (thanks, PCMag). While no demo was shown, it looks like the software will record the speech as text, filtering out any abusive language and monitoring 'conversation temperature.'

Types of profanity are also categorised, such as misogyny, name-calling, and racial hate speech. These can be toggled on and off, as well as a slider to scale the level of toxicity redacted from voice chat, with Intel's aim being to let players "take control of their conversation."

A lot of games, and even some clients like Steam, already utilise some form of profanity filter that you can toggle on or off, or even replaces your message with embarrassing alternatives. But these often only extend to text chat, leaving voice chat a complete minefield of potentially harmful or triggering abuse. Intel said that according to The Anti-Defamation League, around 22% of players will quit a game because of harassment.

Bleep was originally announced at GDC 2019, back when it was a very early prototype. Intel announced at the most recent GDC that they're planning to bring Bleep into beta sometime this year.

"We recognise technology isn't the complete answer," Intel's Roger Chandler said. "But we believe it can help mitigate the problem while deeper solutions are explored."