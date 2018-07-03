Intel co-founder Gordon Moore reflects on company’s 50-year history

YouTube via Intel. Click for original. (Image credit: YouTube via Intel)

For Gordon Moore, one of the founders of Intel, it's hard to believe that the company is nudging up against its 50th anniversary. He said as much in an interview Intel posted to YouTube, and if you have a few minutes to spare, it's worth checking out.

Moore, of course, made the famous prediction that the number of transistors incorporated in an integrated circuit would approximately double every 24 months. That became known as Moore's Law, and by Intel's own admission, his forecast helped drive decades of innovation at the company.

The interview is less than eight minutes long, though Moore covers a variety of topics, including how Intel got its name (a combination of Integrated Electronics, in case you didn't already know), how Intel came to be situated in Santa Clara and what the area looked like in the early days, and his mindset during his time as CEO of the company, a stint that lasted more than a decade.

This is the latest as part of an ongoing celebration leading up to Intel's 50th anniversary, which is officially July 18, 2018. Earlier this month, Intel released a limited edition Core i7-8086K processor to commemorate the original 8086, Intel's first processor in the x86 series.

You can check out the interview below [EDIT: Intel has taken the video offline for some reason. Hopefully it returns soon. In the meantime, you can read the interview here]: